European stocks slip, Wall Street set to open slightly higher

By Elizabeth Howcroft
Metro International
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -European stocks struggled to gain momentum on Wednesday but Wall Street futures pointed to a slightly higher open after reassurances from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the Fed is not rushing to hike rates. The market is still feeling the after-effects of the Fed’s surprise projection...

www.metro.us
MarketsCNBC

Gold eases off two-week high as U.S. dollar firms

Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,785.41 per ounce by 0037 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 18 at $1,794.86 on Friday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,785.20. Gold prices edged lower on Monday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, weighed down by a slight uptick in the dollar, while investors awaited more U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans.
Stockskfgo.com

Asian stocks extend global rally after U.S. jobs report

TOKYO (Reuters) – Most Asian stocks gained on Monday, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn’t yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. Japanese markets, however, bucked the trend, with the...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies nudge higher as Fed rate hike threat eases

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Dollar weakens after mixed U.S. jobs data * Baht underperform Asian FX * Indonesia stocks drop on COVID-19 woes By Anushka Trivedi July 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks edged up on Monday, showing signs of easing volatility after U.S. jobs data hinted the recovery in the world's biggest economy was on track but didn't yet need an immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. The Fed's surprising hawkish tilt last month spooked Asian markets with the prospect that the central bank's unwinding of bond-buying programme and sooner-than-expected rate hikes could lead to outflows from emerging markets. Taiwan's bourse rose 1% while South Korea, the Philippines and Singapore's equities made modest gains of around 0.4% each. The greenback pulled back from three-month highs as rate hikes bets ebbed, pressured by the weaker aspects of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report where the unemployment rate for June rose, even as the number of jobs added beat forecast. Local currencies firmed in response, with the Indonesian rupiah, South Korean won and Taiwan's dollar firming 0.3% to 0.6%. "Overall, market sentiment starts this week on a more positive footing," OCBC analysts said in a note, adding that a more consistent outperformance on the labour front would be needed to price in for Fed expectations. "That may come through only towards the end of third-quarter of 2021." Trading was thin as U.S. markets remain closed for the extended 4th of July weekend. Investors now await the minutes of Federal Open Markets Committee June meeting on Wednesday for more clues on tapering. Pandemic-hit Indonesia's stocks dropped 0.5% after posting its biggest daily jump in deaths from coronavirus, fuelling doubts about the timeline of lifting of curbs in the country. The Thai baht, which has shed almost 4% over the past three-weeks, traded little changed. JP Morgan analysts said they expected no big bets would be made until there was more clarity on the success of the country's "Phuket sandbox" initiative that allows free movement on the island for fully vaccinated tourists. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up around 3.6 basis points at 4.755% ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, up 2.1%, and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, up 1.4% ** In the Philippines, top index gainers are DMCI Holdings Inc, up 2.1%, and Aboitiz Power Corp, up 2.02% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0421 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.08 -7.10 -0.58 4.27 China +0.15 +1.03 0.16 1.47 India +0.00 -2.24 0.57 13.09 Indonesia +0.33 -3.05 -0.41 0.32 Malaysia +0.18 -3.24 -0.33 -6.08 Philippines -0.39 -2.60 0.21 -1.72 S.Korea +0.45 -3.87 0.43 14.70 Singapore +0.04 -1.89 0.28 10.33 Taiwan +0.34 +2.10 1.07 21.50 Thailand +0.00 -6.96 0.10 9.02 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
Economyelpasoinc.com

Asian shares mixed, US markets closed for Independence Day

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed Monday in Asia in quiet trading, with U.S. markets set to be closed for observance of Independence Day. Tokyo and Hong Kong declined while most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures edged lower after Wall Street capped a milestone-shattering week Friday with stock indexes hitting more record highs as investors welcomed a report showing the nation’s job market was even stronger last month than expected.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
Businessmining.com

Gold price boosted by recovery in central bank buying

Gold prices climbed higher on Monday as it appears that central banks have regained their appetite for buying bullion after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Spot gold advanced 0.3% to $1,790.52 per ounce by 11:45 a.m. ET, approaching the $1,800 level last seen in mid-June. US gold futures saw a gain of 0.5%, trading at $1,791.70 per ounce in New York.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pulls back ahead of Business Outlook Survey

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against greenback * Loonie trades in range of 1.2311 to 1.2360 * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.2% * Canadian bond yields rise across steeper curve TORONTO, July 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as attention turned to the release of the summer issue of the Bank of Canada's Business Outlook Survey, with the loonie giving back some of Friday's rally. The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2354 to the greenback, or 80.95 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2311 to 1.2360. On Friday, the currency notched its biggest gain in eight weeks, advancing nearly 1%, after some details of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls suggested space for the Federal Reserve to wait before tapering asset buying or hiking rates. The Business Outlook Survey is due for release at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Monday. It could offer clues on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook, with some analysts expecting the bank to cut bond purchases again at next week's policy announcement. World stocks clung close to record highs, capped by worries about the Delta variant of COVID-19. Trading was thinner than usual with U.S. markets closed for the extended U.S. 4th of July weekend. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was driven higher by a disagreement inside OPEC+ about output policy. U.S. crude prices were up 0.2% at $75.33 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve. The 10-year rose 3.2 basis points to 1.406%, after earlier touching its lowest level since March 3 at 1.358%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Businessaustinnews.net

Gold regains shine after central bank buying drops to decade low

Central banks may be regaining their appetite for buying gold after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Central banks from Serbia to Thailand have been adding to gold holdings and Ghana recently announced plans for purchases, as the spectre of accelerating inflation looms and a recovery in global trade provides the firepower to make purchases. A rebound in buying -- which had dropped to the lowest in a decade -- would bolster the prospects for gold prices as some other sources of demand falter.
StocksLife Style Extra

CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock prices rise, bond yields fall on U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Global stock markets rose on. Friday as a better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report. signaled a strong end to the second quarter for the world's. largest economy, while U.S. bond yields fell as investors. worried about the Federal Reserve's response. Data showed U.S. job growth...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Stock Futures are Flat as S&P 500 Sits at Record, Wall Street Set to Kick Off Second Half of 2021

Positive news surrounding COVID-19, the discovery of a vaccine, lockdown reopenings all played a big part in fueling the growth on Wall Street in 2021. The US stock futures traded steadily during Wednesday’s overnight markets as the Wall Street investors prepared themselves to enter the second half of 2021. S&P 500 increased by 0.15%, Nasdaq gained 0.05% while Dow Jones futures gained 50 points.
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver edge higher leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - After finding some support during Wednesday's session gold is trading 0.42% higher leading into the European open. Silver is also looking positive and trades 0.41% higher at $26.21/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper continues to be choppy and is down -0.78% while spot WTI has risen 0.26%.
StocksPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stocks drift around their record highs on Wall Street

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting around their record highs on Tuesday as Wall Street waits for the heavyweight economic data coming at the end of the week. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in afternoon trading after earlier adding to the all-time high it set a day earlier. Nearly as many stocks were rising within the index as falling, as weakness for several banks and utilities offset gains for tech companies.