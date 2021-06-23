Microsoft Edge is borrowing one of Chrome's best features

This story was originally published on Apr 30, 2021 and last updated on Jun 23, 2021. Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser is often described as a faster and less resource-demanding alternative to the competition from Google and co. But while it beats Chrome in some key metrics, it long lacked some features that Chrome users take for granted. Microsoft is closing one of these gaps with the latest update to the browser on Windows. As spotted by Windows Latest, it's now possible to send tabs from one device to another, just like you can on Chrome.