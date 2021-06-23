Union County officials finalize purchase of new DA building
NEW ALBANY • The Union County Board of Supervisors have finalized their purchase of a new building for the local district attorney. During their regular meeting, last week, supervisors approved a closing statement on purchase of the district attorney's building; approved a transfer of $100,000 or less from the county's general fund to the District Attorney's Building Fund; and approved the board's clerk to issue a manual check for the amount owed to the seller for the district attorney's building.