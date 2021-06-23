Cedar Community State survey results indicate zero deficiencies | By Carrie Sturn
West Bend, WI – Cedar Community is extremely proud to share they have completed their annual state recertification survey with ZERO deficiencies. Heather Suarez Del Real, RN, director of nursing noted, "A deficiency free survey is not common. It is a testament to the amazing team at Cedar Community. The surveyors had great things to say about the team members and everything they saw while at Cedar Community."