‘Resident Evil: Code Veronica’ fan remake demo is now available

Dead by Daylight has become quite the phenomenon. While I didn’t really understand the hype before, it’s got something special going for it. Incredibly eerie environments and only teamwork to help you escape some of the biggest names in horror easily makes for hours of fun. Chapter 20 of Dead by Daylight is a crossover with the Resident Evil franchise, making it’s heroes (Jill Valentine, Leon Kennedy, Chris and Claire Redfield), a new location (Raccoon City), and a new killer (Nemesis) available to play. As you probably already knew, Dead by Daylight is undoubtedly the best asymmetrical horror game available. However, I do find it leaving me with more to be desired from its presentation and mechanics.