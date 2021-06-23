Cancel
Video Games

‘Resident Evil: Code Veronica’ fan remake demo is now available

By Alan Wen
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of Resident Evil fans has released a demo for a remake of 2000’s Resident Evil: Code Veronica. Released yesterday (June 22), the demo consists of the opening area of Resident Evil: Code Veronica. The team says it is aiming to recreate the entire game in the style of...

