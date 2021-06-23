Cancel
Video Games

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ finally returns to the PlayStation store

By Adam Cook
NME
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt must feel like the first good news that developer CD Projekt RED has been able to deliver in quite some time, but maybe this is a sign that things are starting to look up for the Polish developer, as ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is finally back on the PlayStation store. CD Projekt explained in a tweet that people can play the game on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5, and that a free next-gen update will be available for all owners of the PS4 version in the second half of 2021, which is pretty vague, and we’re pretty much into the second half of 2021 now already.

