The Steam Summer Sale 2021 dates have been revealed

One of the most secretive companies in the whole of gaming, Valve, never really gives away any information up-front. But in an email sent out to partners that was supposed to be confidential, the Summer Sale 2021 dates have been revealed. This news comes via the Steam Database website which, as you can imagine, is all about Steam and everything that leaks surrounding it. It’s a proven source of information, too, so while it’s not an actual official confirmation, it’s about as close to one as you’re going to get ahead of time, as Steam tends to just… well, start the sales on the date they’d decided.