Goldplay Strengthens Portuguese Portfolio – Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Past Producing Copper Mine and Highly Prospective Gold Projects

 12 days ago
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(FRA:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement the "Agreement" to acquire up to 100% equity interest in a private Portuguese company Indice Crucial Lda ("Indice Crucial") that holds exploration rights on several past producing copper and gold projects as well as other advanced gold exploration applications in Portugal.

