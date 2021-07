The all-new 2022 Ford Maverick shocked the world when it was revealed last month with a sub-$20k price tag (which Ford Authority was the first to report) and a standard hybrid drivetrain offering an estimated 40 miles-per-gallon fuel economy rating in the city. The 2022 Maverick subsequently racked up an impressive 36,000 reservations in just the first week they were available, proving that the new compact pickup is an appealing offering. Now, we’re getting a much closer look at what makes the Maverick so special, thanks to this video from former Ford engineer and current consultant Sandy Munro.