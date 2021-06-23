McLeod County seeks state funds for HATS facility
Since the 1996 construction of the Hutchinson Area Transportation Services facility in Hutchinson, it has served as a facility for state, county and city government. On June 15, the McLeod County Board approved a resolution supporting a request for 2022 state capitol bond funds to construct a tempered vehicle and equipment storage building and a fueling facility at the HATS location in southeast Hutchinson. Since its original construction, staffing and operations have changed, equipment has become larger and more computerized, requiring longer downtown and more space. The original fuel system requires frequent repairs.www.crowrivermedia.com