SK global chemical to Acquire 10 Percent Equity Stake in Loop Industries, Companies Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Sustainable and Circular Plastics to Asian Market

Memorandum of Understanding outlining terms of Joint Venture to build Infinite Loop™ facilities in Asia. Equity investment of $56.5 million will be used by Loop towards funding its planned Canadian Infinite Loop™ facility in Bécancour, Québec. SK global chemical to become second largest shareholder. Loop Industries to hold corporate update...

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
593
Followers
9K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
