Botti eyes Sandown return for Atalis Bay

newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
Atalis Bay (green) comes clear in the Scurry Stakes (PA Wire)

Atalis Bay is on target to return to Sandown for the Coral Charge next week.

Marco Botti’s sprinter continued his progression with an all-the-way win in the Scurry Stakes at the Esher venue last time out.

That came on the back of a creditable run at York when second to Tim Easterby’s speedy filly Winter Power, who ran so well for a long way in the King’s Stand last week.

“The Coral Charge is what we are aiming for on Saturday week,” said Botti

“He has come out of the race in great form, and ground permitting – because he wants good ground – the plan will be to go back to Sandown.

“It makes sense to go back to Sandown as long as the ground is fine. We know he is going up in class, so he will have to give a little more extra, but he is clearly improving and going the right way and he has done nothing wrong in three runs this year.

“It was an ideal spot for him last time. He showed plenty of toe from the gate -and when he got to the furlong pole and they challenged him, he picked up and found an extra gear.”

Stablemate Felix finished sixth in the Wolferton Stakes at Ascot last week – a performance Botti admitted left him feeling slightly disappointed – and he will be given time to get over those exertions. Before that, he had been third to Lord North in the Dubai Turf.

“We are maybe considering Sandown (Gala Stakes) for Felix, but I would probably say I’m more inclined to go to Newbury for the Listed race there on July 17 because it gives him a little bit more time between his races,” said the Newmarket trainer.

“I was expecting a little bit more at Ascot – but having said that, he ran his race. The ground was plenty quick enough, and maybe it was just a little bit too quick.”

