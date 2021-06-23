American Legion Post 36 of West Bend dedication of Four Chaplains Memorial Pole | By James Maersch
West Bend, WI – American Legion Post 36 of West Bend has designated a light pole located in West Bend Veterans Park as the "Four Chaplains Memorial Pole.". The pole will be a lasting memorial to the four chaplains who sacrificed their lives by giving their own life jackets to save others when their troop ship, the U.S.A.T. Dorchester, carrying 902 service men, merchant seamen and civilian workers, was sunk in the cold North Atlantic on Feb. 3, 1943, during World War II.