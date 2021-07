July 4, 1776 was the date the Second Continental Congress approved and adopted the Declaration of Independence and announced the separation of the colonies from Great Britain. King George and his royal court pushed the “Americans” to the battlefield and away from the tea table, so to speak. As the song says, through many dangers, toils and snares the colonists weaved and fortunately found their way to victory thanks in large part to a 3,000-mile ocean and very fortuitous assistance from the French.