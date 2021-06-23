Cancel
Can Terry Francona pull a starting pitcher out of a hat? Crowquill

By Ted Crow, Special to cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Already down starting pitchers Shane Bieber and Zach Plesac, the Cleveland Indians had to pull Aaron Civale after five innings and two outs against the Chicago Cubs Monday due to a finger injury on his right hand. Civale was the last man standing from the rotation that...

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

