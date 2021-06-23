Can Terry Francona pull a starting pitcher out of a hat? Crowquill

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. The Starting Pitcher Barometer returns! After an unscheduled week off due to real-life nuisances, there is much turmoil within my starting pitcher rankings. We’ve got two weeks of starters to jettison, including superstars Shane Bieber and Tyler Glasnow from two weeks ago. There are also a ton of spin rate decliners thanks to MLB’s mid-season sticky substance ban. There is much ado about it, but far too much to get into within this rankings article. For more on the injury potential for pitchers, check out this great piece from Nic Civale. There is also this one from Chris Clegg, citing specific starters whose spin rates have dropped dramatically.