Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

U.S. senator presses Amazon, Google on Matter smart-home effort

By Paresh Dave
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICP9s_0acmHQ5E00
Prompts on how to use Amazon's Alexa personal assistant are seen in an Amazon ‘experience centre’ in Vallejo, California, U.S., May 8, 2018. Picture taken May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

June 23 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google need to offer more details about how their smart-home devices and virtual assistants will support competition and user privacy, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar wrote to the companies on Tuesday.

In a letter, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee said testimony last week by attorneys from the companies left her with concerns about their dominance of the fast-growing field.

She asked the companies which of their products will support - and which will not - a recently revamped industry alliance known as Matter. The group, which includes Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Ikea and others, aims to allow home-automation gadgets such as internet-connected lights and speakers from various companies to sync with one another.

"For what period of time do you commit to support the Matter interoperability project, and who at your companies is responsible for determining whether to extend the length of your commitment to Matter?" Klobuchar wrote to Amazon and Google.

She called on the companies by July 2 also to answer questions about data collection by voice assistants and how the information is used.

Last week's hearing followed complaints by Sonos Inc (SONO.O) and other home-device makers about big tech companies engaging in allegedly anticompetitive tactics to extend their dominance in advertising and other businesses.

Klobuchar noted at the hearing that Amazon's Echo line had more than 50% of the smart-speaker market, while Google's Nest products had 30%.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Amazon Com Inc#Alphabet Inc#Sonos Inc Lrb#Nest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Alphabet
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Simplemost

Best Amazon Smart Home Prime Day Deals

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is off and running, and the deals are hitting at...
TechnologyPhone Arena

The Google Pixel Stand is nearly 60% off on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Google Pixel Stand is a nifty piece of technology that will certainly make charging your Pixel phones easier than ever. Regardless of whether or not you've been able to purchase Google's latest Pixel phone or you own an older one, the Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger is very useful in various scenarios.
ElectronicsPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Google Nest smart home gear will be supported for 5 years

Whether it’s a security camera, doorbell, smoke alarm or thermostat, Google Nest is acknowledging that, once purchased, smart home tech isn’t really something you’re going to want to upgrade like a smartphone. As such, the company is announcing five years of support for all Nest smart home products moving forward....
InternetThe Independent

Watchdog probes Amazon and Google over fake reviews

Competition officials are to examine whether people and businesses have been able to post fake reviews online with too much impunity. The Competition and Markets Authority has opened a formal investigation into whether Amazon and Google have done enough to crack down on the practice. CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli...
Labor IssuesPosted by
CBS News

Teamsters announce plan for unionization effort at Amazon

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, backed by 1.4 million members, is launching an unprecedented nationwide effort to unionize workers at Amazon. "We will organize Amazon," Teamsters general president James Phillip Hoffa told members at this year's convention, which is taking place virtually. Hoffa called the ecommerce giant "an existential threat" to unions and said Amazon workers want the support of Teamsters.
ElectronicsDaily Beast

Boost Your Home WiFi With This Google Nest Mesh WiFi System, 30% Off For Amazon Prime Day

Boosts WiFi signal across more than 4,000 square feet and on hundreds of devices simultaneously. Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here. Now that everyone is working, playing, watching, and listening digitally all the time, your WiFi is under more stress than ever. This Google Nest mesh WiFi system plugs into your modem, acting as a signal boost that optimizes your connection throughout more than 4,000 square feet of home, and across as many as 200 connected devices at once, even while they’re all streaming high-definition content. This smart system automatically updates itself and adjusts to optimize connections behind the scenes.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Google’s Nest smart home devices are now on sale

Google has discounted the price of several of its Nest products by up to $100 in Canada for a limited time. Nest Hub Max: Now $199, was $299 — Available until July 16th. Nest Wifi router and 2 points: Now $379, was $459 — Available until July 8th. Nest Hub...
InternetPosted by
The Millennial Source

Are Amazon, Disney, Facebook and Google monopolies?

The most recent attack against monopolies has come in the form of a bill in Congress that deals with Amazon’s monopoly on e-commerce. Monopoly – it’s more than a board game with a shoe and a dog racing around historic landmarks. It’s a real problem that has existed since the Industrial Revolution.
BusinessCNET

Amazon and Google fake reviews to be investigated by antitrust regulator

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said Friday that it's launched a probe into fake Amazon and Google reviews, to see if the companies broke consumer law by not taking enough action to protect shoppers. The new probe by the antitrust watchdog follows an initial investigation that opened in May 2020.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Klobuchar questions Amazon, Alphabet over smart-home devices

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) wants to know more about how Amazon and Alphabet approach interoperability in connection with their smart-home devices and protect the user data that they collect. In letters sent to each of the tech giant’s CEOs Wednesday, the chair of the Senate Judiciary subcommittee overseeing antitrust said...
Economymit.edu

How Salesforce, Amazon, Google measure climate impact

From unusually high temperatures to pervasive wildfires, the effects of climate change are becoming more and more common. Pressure is increasing for companies to show how they are taking action to address the global problem. “Nothing is going to test the navigational prowess of every company, every industry, every geography...
InternetThe Drum

Google poses pressing summer questions in billboard campaign

Google is looking to highlight its importance to everyday life by showcasing how it can help get our summers back on track after more than a year of lockdowns. Working with creative studio Uncommon, it has put out a campaign featuring some of the many questions the public has, ranging from ’best biscuits to buy’ to ’where to go on a first date’ and, of course, ’hotel near me’.
Public Safetyyourmoney.com

Smart homes at risk of hacking attacks

UK households now have more than 10 different connected devices, on average, from televisions to thermostats. While these products can bring huge benefits and convenience for consumers, as homes become more ‘smart’ they can become more of a potential target for hackers. Which? set up a fake home and filled...
Electronicshackaday.com

Smart Camera Based On Google Coral

As machine learning and artificial intelligence becomes more widespread, so do the number of platforms available for anyone looking to experiment with the technology. Much like the single board computer revolution of the last ten years, we’re currently seeing a similar revolution with the number of platforms available for machine learning. One of those is Google Coral, a set of hardware specifically designed to take advantage of this new technology. It’s missing support to work with certain hardware though, so [Ricardo] set out to get one working with a Raspberry Pi Zero with this smart camera build based around Google Coral.