Great Wolf Lodge development plans making progress in Collier

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Great Wolf Lodge is one step closer to becoming a reality in Collier County.

County Commissioners approved a $15 million economic development agreement on Tuesday after a 4 to 1 vote. Rick Locastro is the commissioner that voted no, citing concerns about taxpayer funds.

The Lodge will be built on 20 acres of land along City Gate Boulevard North. It will feature a 2-acre water park, 550-room hotel, indoor adventure park, convention center, restaurants, and more.

The Great Wolf Lodge Vice President said officials are on track to close on the property by the end of July.