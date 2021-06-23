Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

Great Wolf Lodge development plans making progress in Collier

By Nicolette Perdomo
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faRBN_0acmHPCV00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Great Wolf Lodge is one step closer to becoming a reality in Collier County.

County Commissioners approved a $15 million economic development agreement on Tuesday after a 4 to 1 vote. Rick Locastro is the commissioner that voted no, citing concerns about taxpayer funds.

The Lodge will be built on 20 acres of land along City Gate Boulevard North. It will feature a 2-acre water park, 550-room hotel, indoor adventure park, convention center, restaurants, and more.

The Great Wolf Lodge Vice President said officials are on track to close on the property by the end of July.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Collier County, FL
Lifestyle
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Economic Development#The Lodge#Water Park#Wolf#County Commissioners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa nears Cuba and worries Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa swept along Cuba's southern coast early Monday as forecasters said it could make landfall on the island's central shore by midafternoon before heading toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida ordered the demolition of the remaining...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club

KENNESAW, Ga. -- A professional golfer and two other men were killed in a shooting at an Atlanta-area country club and the suspect is still at large, authorities said. Officers found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head Saturday afternoon near the 10th hole of the golf course at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The department identified him Sunday as country club employee and golfer Eugene Siller.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.