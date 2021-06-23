Cancel
Greenbrier County, WV

Architect hired for Health Department renovation

By Tina Alvey The Register-Herald
LEWISBURG — Greenbrier Commissioners agreed Tuesday to pursue funding for renovation of the county’s Health Department building in Fairlea.

This indicates a stepped-up timetable for a project that was first mentioned publicly during last year’s political campaign season, when Commission President Lowell Rose won re-election.

Earlier this year, Rose reiterated the plans to enlarge the building to better accommodate the demands on the department, speaking about a two-year time frame for design and build-out of the renovations. But at that time — late January — he cautioned that the plan wouldn’t be executed immediately. He said then that he expected to bring in an architect to look at the site “in a year or so.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners not only agreed to apply for funding for the project from the West Virginia Development Office’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, but also to hire Sillings Architects to design the renovation and addition to the building in Fairlea.

Sillings is also responsible for the design of the courthouse annex and renovation project now underway.

Rose serves as the chairman of the Greenbrier County Health Department’s Board.

Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved applying for $1 million in other CDBG funds for broadband asset mapping, and renewed an agreement with Greenbrier Environmental Group Inc. for the project management of the Meadow River Trail.

Commissioners re-appointed Matt Ford, Greenbrier Environmental’s CEO, to another term on the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation’s Board, and appointed Debbie Parker of White Sulphur Springs to replace Tom Hughes on that board. Hughes has decided to retire, Rose said.

Dan Edwards and David Alderman were reappointed to three-year terms on the county’s Planning Commission, and John Preston was reappointed to a six-year term with Greenbrier County Public Service District No. 1.

Commissioners are still looking into reappointments or possible new appointments to the Greenbrier County Airport Authority, Board of Zoning Appeals and Arts and Recreation Committee.

— Email: talvey@register-herald.com

