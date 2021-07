Baker Mayfield is eligible for his first NFL contract extension this offseason, but it does not sound like the Cleveland Browns are in a rush to give it to him. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported over the weekend that Mayfield’s representatives have not had any “substantiative talks” about a new contract for the former No. 1 overall pick. The lines of communication are open, but the two sides have not exchanged proposals and are not expected to have a new deal in place before the start of the 2021 season.