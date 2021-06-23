Cancel
Steve Clarke wants improvements in all areas after Scotland’s Euro 2020 exit

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
Cover picture for the articleSteve Clarke admits Scotland have to improve “in every department” after exiting Euro 2020 with a 3-1 defeat to Croatia on Tuesday night. Following a 2-1 loss to the Czech Republic in their opening Group D game at Hampden Park and a goalless draw against England at Wembley, the Scots returned to Glasgow needing any kind of win to take them into the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time in their history.

