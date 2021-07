The vision of a clean-energy future — where wind turbines and solar panels are knit into a new kind of power grid — hinges on a humble savior: the battery. Giant versions of the same technology that powers toothbrushes and smartphones are being plugged into electrical systems at breakneck speed, forming a critical part of plans around the world to fight global warming. The scale of the effort is daunting: Meeting the battery needs just for California’s green energy buildout, widely considered a global test case, will require five times the world’s current capacity of utility-grade electrical storage.