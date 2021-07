West Shore Regional Police will be closing roads around Negley Park, Lemoyne on Sunday, July 4, 2021 in the evening hours. This is to attempt to prevent congestion and roadway issues for emergency vehicles and residents during the City Island Fireworks that are to occur around 9:15PM. Officers will be on hand to assist handicap individuals with parking and residents will have the ability to access their houses. If you are planning to observe the fireworks from Negley Park, please plan for additional time to access the park. Please see the attached map for roads that will be effected. Please do not illegally park as you will be ticketed and possibly towed! We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this as we all wish to enjoy the Fourth of July Celebration!