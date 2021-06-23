Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Distributed cloud offers the best of both worlds

By Jim Webber
Itproportal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next big thing in cloud computing offers numerous advantages to the enterprise IT user, says Neo4j’s Jim Webber. Cloud users benefit from shifting the responsibility of running hardware and software infrastructure to providers. They can leverage the economics of cloud elasticity and benefit from a fast pace of innovation from the cloud vendors.

www.itproportal.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Google Cloud#Public Cloud#Private Cloud#Cloud Infrastructure#Neo4j#Api#Fpgas#Isv#Saas#Amazon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Alibaba
News Break
Google
Related
HealtheWeek

Best Practices for Medical Imaging Cloud Tiering

Healthcare organizations today are storing petabytes of medical imaging data — lab slides, X-rays, MRIs, CT scans and more – a data storage number that is expanding with no end in sight. To make matters worse, due to regulations, healthcare providers typically must retain medical imaging files for several years;...
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

Apple Now Offering Developers Access to Xcode Cloud

Apple today began notifying developers that they're able to use the new Xcode Cloud service that was first introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June. "We're pleased to let you know your account has been enabled for Xcode Cloud beta," reads the email sent out to developers. "You can now take advantage of continuous integration and delivery service built into Xcode 13."
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

HPE and Microsoft Azure team up to offer more flexible cloud for businesses

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced that its GreenLake edge to cloud platform will now support both Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL Server. With this new integration, organizations can gain additional flexibility and control over their on-premises workloads and hybrid working experience. At the same time though, customers of both companies can consolidate their virtualized Windows and Linux workloads for efficiency while being able to run productions workloads using a familiar, hybrid environment.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Amdocs Accelerates Policy And Charging Control As-a-Service Offering For Cloud And 5G Era

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that its Policy and Charging Control offering can now be delivered in the cloud, managed as a service, as well as on-premise. Amdocs Charging software serves more than 1 billion subscribers and its Policy software serves more than 500 million subscribers at leading service providers across the globe, including a number of deployments in various public clouds. This new evolution facilitates service providers in embracing and establishing commercial value on the multiple new technical currencies that are emerging within 5G networks.
Softwareaithority.com

Natterbox Announces Its Latest Integration for Service Cloud Voice on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Natterbox integrates any phone system and Microsoft Teams to Service Cloud Voice. Natterbox has announced its latest integration with Salesforce’s Service Cloud Voice product. Service Cloud Voice brings together phone, digital channels and CRM data in one central view for service agents. Customers can now connect their preferred phone solutions into Service Cloud Voice with Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony, creating a unified agent and digital channel experience to deliver a faster, smarter and more personalized service.
TechnologySDTimes.com

IBM launches new cloud database as a service offering

IBM is launching a new offering, IBM Cloud Databases powered by IBM Cloud Satellite. The new solution will enable customers to leverage the benefits of cloud databases without needing to manage the systems themselves. Customers will be able to deploy production grade databases on cloud service providers, their own data...
Businesstechacute.com

Ericsson Partners with AWS to Offer BSS in the Cloud

Ericsson and AWS recently announced a partnership in moving the BSS portfolio from Ericsson Digital into the public cloud from Amazon. But what does that mean and how can communication service providers (CSPs) benefit from this? We talked to Mats Karlsson, vice president and head of solution area BSS, at Ericsson to understand the implications for the market based on these new possibilities.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Let’s build a simple distributed computing system, for modern cloud

Design, develop, and test a fresh distributing computing framework from scratch while focusing being Simple, Modern, and Extensible. The way of writing software is much different now. Being cloud native is one of the key goals for almost every software system architecture out there. In this article, we will explore...
Softwareaithority.com

Mid-Market Distribution Technology Provider SalesPad Rebrands To Cavallo, Introduces New Cloud-Based Software Solutions

Innovative SaaS platform addresses growing market need for purpose-built productivity, operational workflow and analytics solutions. Cavallo, the only technology provider delivering on-premises and cloud solutions specifically for mid-market distributors, announced it has rebranded from SalesPad. The new brand name supports the company’s aggressive product expansion and strategic move into distribution business intelligence.
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best cloud storage for videos in 2021

Why might you want to know about the best cloud storage for video? Well, video files take up more storage space than any other media format, making it costlier to keep them with just any cloud storage provider. What you need is a cloud storage platform that’s built for video...
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

Golden Matrix Enters Into Distribution Agreement With Fantasma Games AB To Expand Both Companies' Share In The Online Gaming Market

New Casino Games to be Hosted on Company's GM-X and GM-Ag Platforms. LAS VEGAS, NV, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTC: GMGI), a developer and licenser of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with Fantasma Games AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FAGA; Stockholm: FAGA:SS), a leading gambling technology company, to host Fantasma's portfolio of casino betting games and expand both companies' share in the online gaming market worldwide.
Businessaithority.com

Teradata Enhances Cloud Offerings on Microsoft Azure

Investments Help Customers Modernize Cloud Data Analytics with Vantage on Azure. Teradata, the connected multi-cloud data platform company, announced its continued innovation and commitment to the cloud with new capabilities for Vantage on Microsoft Azure. “We can easily scale up and down. Teradata is also rated at the top by...
Computersarxiv.org

Small in-distribution changes in 3D perspective and lighting fool both CNNs and Transformers

Neural networks are susceptible to small transformations including 2D rotations and shifts, image crops, and even changes in object colors. This is often attributed to biases in the training dataset, and the lack of 2D shift-invariance due to not respecting the sampling theorem. In this paper, we challenge this hypothesis by training and testing on unbiased datasets, and showing that networks are brittle to both small 3D perspective changes and lighting variations which cannot be explained by dataset bias or lack of shift-invariance. To find these in-distribution errors, we introduce an evolution strategies (ES) based approach, which we call CMA-Search. Despite training with a large-scale (0.5 million images), unbiased dataset of camera and light variations, in over 71% cases CMA-Search can find camera parameters in the vicinity of a correctly classified image which lead to in-distribution misclassifications with < 3.6% change in parameters. With lighting changes, CMA-Search finds misclassifications in 33% cases with < 11.6% change in parameters. Finally, we extend this method to find misclassifications in the vicinity of ImageNet images for both ResNet and OpenAI's CLIP model.
TechnologyMiddletown Press

Lexmark Enhances Cloud Offerings for End Users and Partners

Features enable secure print access for remote and hybrid workers in post-pandemic business environments. Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced enhancements to its core Cloud Services offerings—Cloud Print Management for direct users and Cloud Fleet Management for partners. “The adoption of cloud-based technologies and solutions continues to rise,...