Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 1-Euro zone business growth at 15-year high as demand unleashed -PMI

By Jonathan Cable
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

(Adds comment, detail)

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June as the easing of lockdown measures unleashed pent-up demand and drove a boom in the dominant services sector but also led to soaring price pressures, a survey found.

When the coronavirus was spreading rapidly, governments imposed strict restrictions, encouraging citizens to stay at home and forcing much of the service industry to close.

But after a slow start the region’s vaccination drive is picking up pace and the burden on health services has eased, allowing some restrictions placed on services firms - which were already adapting to new operating conditions - to be lifted.

That led to a jump in IHS Markit’s Flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, seen as a good guide to economic health, to 59.2 from 57.1, its highest reading since June 2006. It was ahead of the 50 mark separating growth from contraction and a Reuters poll estimate for 58.8.

“Accelerated vaccine rollouts and falling case numbers are allowing restrictions to be eased and consumers to feel more confident,” said Willem Sels, chief investment officer, Private Banking and Wealth Management at HSBC.

“Services, and consumption in particular, are seeing strong momentum and are now the number one engine of European economic growth.”

A flash services PMI bounced to 58.0 from 55.2, its highest since January 2018 and above the 57.8 Reuters poll prediction. Suggesting that momentum would continue, the new business index climbed to a near 14-year high of 57.7 from 56.6.

The latest easing of restrictions in Germany and France, the bloc’s two biggest economies and the only ones to report flash PMIs, led to a boom in services there as well.

In Britain, outside the euro zone and the European Union, growth in the private sector cooled only slightly from an all-time high in May when more coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

PRICING PRESSURES

The expansion in euro zone manufacturing activity meanwhile matched May’s blistering record pace, with the June flash PMI estimate holding steady from May’s final reading of 63.1, confounding the Reuters poll estimate for a dip to 62.1.

An index measuring output which feeds into the Composite PMI nudged up to 62.4 from 62.2.

But supply side disruptions and huge demand have made it a sellers’ market for the raw materials factories need. The manufacturing input prices index rose to 88.0 from 87.1, the highest since the survey began in June 1997.

“Inflation pressures continued to mount as input prices soared in June,” said Bert Colijn at ING.

“The problem with these surveys is that they measure the number of businesses that indicate higher prices, not the extent of it. In this reopening phase, that might overstate expectations of the pace of inflation.”

The European Central Bank is likely to look through those inflationary pressures and will keep monetary policy loose this year to offer support to the economy, a Reuters poll found earlier this month.

Amid hopes the worst of the pandemic is behind the bloc, overall optimism rose to its highest since IHS Markit began collecting the data in July 2012. The composite future output index rose to 71.6 from 70.6.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euro Zone#Pmi#Business Growth#European#Pmi#The European Union#The European Central Bank#Ihs Markit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
Business101 WIXX

Euro zone business activity soared in June as lockdowns lifted

LONDON (Reuters) – Euro zone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as the easing of more coronavirus restrictions brought life back to the bloc’s dominant service industry, a survey showed on Monday. But that surge in growth has come at a cost as inflationary...
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Saudi job creation accelerates to 19-month high as inflation eases

Jul. 5—RIYADH — Saudi job creation jumped to a 19-month high in June as business activity was bolstered by a sharp rise in new orders, IHS Markit said. Its purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey revealed that while input prices rose again over the month, some signs emerged that inflation may have peaked.
BusinessBusiness Insider

European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area and the UK are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.30 am ET, Sweden's services PMI data is due for June. At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee is slated...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Growth in China's June services hits 14-month low - Caixin PMI

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - Growth in China’s June services sector slowed sharply to a 14-month low, after a resurgence of COVID-19 in southern China, a private survey showed on Monday, adding to concerns the world’s second-largest economy may be losing some momentum. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)...
BusinessBusiness Insider

China Service Sector Expands At Slower Pace In June

(RTTNews) - China's service sector expanded at a much slower pace in June as the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and reduced travel dampened overall new business, survey results published by IHS Markit showed on Monday. The Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index fell notably to 50.3 in June from 55.1...
Economymilwaukeesun.com

Covid-hit service sector sees sharper declines in sales

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Indian services firms endured further losses of new business as the emergence of pandemic and reintroduction of containment measures restricted demand in June, according to the latest IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Monday. New work intakes and output contracted at...
BusinessShareCast

Eurozone business activity hits 15-year high in June

Business activity in the eurozone hit a 15-year high in June as coronavirus restrictions eased but cost pressures remained a concern, with inflation hitting its strongest since September 2000, according to a survey released on Monday. IHS Markit’s final composite purchasing managers’ index rose to 59.5 from 57.1 in May,...
Businesshot96.com

Business is soaring for UK services firms, and so are prices – PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – The post-lockdown bounce-back for British services firms eased only slightly in June but price pressures jumped by the most on record, adding to signs of a further rise in inflation ahead, a survey showed on Monday. The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index for the sector edged down...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Eurozone Private Sector Growth At 15-Year High

(RTTNews) - The euro area private sector grew at the fastest pace in 15 years in June driven by the improvement across manufacturing and services sectors amid the easing of the COVID-19 containment measures, final data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The composite output index rose to 59.5 in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone yields edge up but investors cautious over Delta variant

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields nudged higher on Monday but analysts expect the recent downward trajectory to resume after last week’s U.S. payrolls data failed to tempt investors away from the safety of fixed income. The German 10-year Bund yield dropped 8 basis points last...
BusinessPosted by
newschain

Inflation and pent-up demand cools services sector recovery

The UK’s all-important services industry continued its rapid recovery, although the speed of growth cooled from highs set in May, according to new data. The closely-followed IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) recorded a reading of 62.4 for June – down from 62.9 for May, but still representing some of the fastest growth in output for 24 years.
MarketsBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Cuts Losses After PMI Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued in cautious trade on Monday after Health Minister Olivier Veran warned France could be heading for a fourth wave of the pandemic due to the Delta variant. While several top doctors and infectious diseases specialists predicted a possible spike in the virus in September,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India's June services activity shrinks at fastest rate in 11-months

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Activity in India’s dominant services sector contracted sharply in June as tighter restrictions to contain a resurgence of coronavirus cases hammered demand and forced firms to shed jobs at a rapid clip, a private survey showed on Monday. Asia’s third largest economy, which has already recorded more...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Russia Services Growth Remains Strong

(RTTNews) - Russia's service sector grew at a softer pace in June, data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 56.5 in June from 57.5 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. New business increased at a softer pace in...
BusinessForexTV.com

India's Service Sector Contracts Sharply In June

India’s service sector contracted sharply in June as the emergence of the pandemic and the reintroduction of containment measures restricted demand, survey data from IHS Markit revealed on Monday. The services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell unexpectedly to 41.2 in June from 46.4 in May. Economists had forecast the index to...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

UAE Non-Oil Private Sector Growth Slows In June

(RTTNews) - The UAE non-oil private sector growth eased marginally in June, survey results from IHS Markit showed Monday. The Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 52.2 in June from 52.3 in March. A score above 50 indicates expansion. Output growth remained unchanged in June and new order inflow increased. Suppliers'...
Middle Easttribuneledgernews.com

UAE private sector outlook improves for 7th consecutive month

Jul. 5—DUBAI — The UAE non-oil private sector saw a slightly weaker improvement in business conditions in June, but the outlook for future activity improved for the seventh month in a row. The UAE's private sector also recorded the fastest growth in nearly two-and-a-half years, in terms of new job...