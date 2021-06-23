Ali McGuirk hits the ground running with concert series

Ali McGuirk has been busy. That’s not something many musicians can say as they re-emerge from 16 months of relative isolation. Earlier this month, McGuirk started a monthly concert series playing with Session Americana that runs into the fall at unique outdoor sites from Stockbridge to Hingham. The locally raised soul singer-songwriter-guitarist has a show with her band this Friday at Boston Harbor Distillery (her first with the quartet since the winter of 2020). Storied Mass record label Signature Sounds releases her new single — a cover of Bobby Womack’s “That’s The Way I Feel About You” — with proceeds of the tune going to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.