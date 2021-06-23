Cancel
Ali McGuirk hits the ground running with concert series

By Jed Gottlieb
Boston Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAli McGuirk has been busy. That’s not something many musicians can say as they re-emerge from 16 months of relative isolation. Earlier this month, McGuirk started a monthly concert series playing with Session Americana that runs into the fall at unique outdoor sites from Stockbridge to Hingham. The locally raised soul singer-songwriter-guitarist has a show with her band this Friday at Boston Harbor Distillery (her first with the quartet since the winter of 2020). Storied Mass record label Signature Sounds releases her new single — a cover of Bobby Womack’s “That’s The Way I Feel About You” — with proceeds of the tune going to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

