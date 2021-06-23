The Highlander Reboot: What's Going On With The Henry Cavill Movie?

Maybe it’s the wave of vampire movies that have come and gone over the years, or maybe it’s the thought that someone might make a seriously big deal about this movie rather than just hype it up as usual and promote it in a way that will make sense. But Blacula, the story of an African prince who begged Dracula for a way to stop the slave trade and was cursed for his efforts, is a story that might be interesting. But it’s a wonder if people are going to respond the way the director wants them to. It’s easy to think that the movie could be accepted and that its reception could go either way, but at first glance, the Blaxploitation movie could be seen as offensive by some and controversial by others, while it could be seen as a positive move by others. There’s nothing saying that a black vampire couldn’t exist, mainly since this has been done in the years since Blacula first came out since a couple of stars have made the idea of a colored vampire possible. To say it’s no longer a revolutionary idea might not be kind, but it’s the truth. Here’s what the director of the movie had to say via MovieWeb: