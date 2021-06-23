Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Another encouraging sign Giants’ Saquon Barkley will be ready for Week 1

By Mike Rosenstein
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another day, another reason to believe New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be ready for Week 1 of the 2021 regular season. Barkley posted a video to his Instagram account Tuesday which shows him going through drills on a beach. This came just days after video surfaced on Instagram on Saturday of Barkley practicing his golf swing and also getting some golf swing lessons from a trainer named George Gankas. (Video from Instagram here.)

www.nj.com
Community Policy
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
130K+
Followers
62K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Arizona State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#New York Giants#Acl#Nj Advance Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
NFL
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Saquon Barkley sprinting, cutting in workout video

When Giants running back Saquon Barkley spoke to reporters from Giants workouts earlier this month, he declined to put a timetable on when he will be ready to go full speed after last year’s torn ACL. Barkley said that his return is “going to be whenever my body tells me...
NFLYardbarker

New footage shows off Saquon Barkley’s recovery

The prediction all offseason has been that New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be back week one, and it looks like that’s on track. It’s been a while since we’ve gotten to see some hard evidence of Barkley’s progress, but a new video from his Instagram page gives new insight on how his recovery process is going.
NFLBleacher Report

Giants' Saquon Barkley Shows Off Agility in Workout Video amid ACL Injury Rehab

Saquon Barkley is on the comeback trail. The New York Giants running back posted a video of himself running and cutting as he looks to bounce back from ACL surgery:. First real look at Saquon Barkley running and cutting ACL post-surgery. 🎥 @saquon on IG pic.twitter.com/0VfCdgDbjS. Barkley suffered a torn...
NFLYardbarker

Saquon Barkley and Kadarius Toney give passing attack much-needed YAC ability

The New York Giants offense was one of the worst in the NFL in 2020. The unit averaged a measly 17.5 points per game, ranking 31st in the league. In Jason Garrett’s first season as offensive coordinator of the Giants, he put a disappointing product on the field. New York had a phenomenal defense in 2020, but their putrid offense held the team back from making a serious playoff push.
NFLSports Illustrated

Use Caution When Drafting Saquon Barkley in Fantasy Football Leagues

Saquon Barkley tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season but recently posted a video of himself exercising and doing drills on his Instagram. The Giants have said they expect Barkley to be healthy for the start of the season but their plan is to reduce his workload to start the year. That’s a cause for concern for fantasy football players thinking of using a Top 5 pick on Barkley according to Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano.
NFLYardbarker

Saquon Barkley Shows Off Progress in Rehab in New Video

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is definitely on the mend. Barkley, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of last season and required reconstructive knee surgery, posted a video compilation of himself working out and going through his rehab. The latest one to come from his official...
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

The Fantasy Case Against Saquon Barkley: When Durability Trumps Ability

The summer is here, meaning we're getting closer to the start of fantasy football drafts. Success in those drafts will come from landing terrific bargains in the middle to late rounds while avoiding players who could see their numbers decline compared to 2020. However, that latter exercise isn't easy, especially in the case of players who are among the elite at their position or are coming off breakout seasons in the stat sheets.
NFLUSA Today

Steve Weatherford: Giants' season hinges on Saquon Barkley

Headed into the 2021 season, many believe the New York Giants are poised to take the next step with all the pieces added in the offseason. At the end of the day however, the Giants will need more production out of former second overall pick Saquon Barkley, who has endured plenty of injuries over the first few years of his career.
NFLYardbarker

Tiki Barber speaks on Saquon Barkley’s challenges

All eyes are on New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley this season. Not just Giants fans, but fans around the league in general are curious to see if Barkley will get back to his rookie season heights coming off a season taken away by injury. By all accounts, things have been going well so far with Barkley’s recovery. But until we see the player on the field, we can’t make a judgement for sure about how his season will go.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why Tiki Barber says NY Giants’ Saquon Barkley has ‘limitless’ potential

NY Giants legend Tiki Barber believes that Saquon Barkley has ‘limitless potential,’ and offers the star running back advice on how to come back stronger from torn ACL. Much of the NY Giants’ success this upcoming season hinges on star running back Saquon Barkley staying healthy, returning to his explosive form and proving that any lingering effects of his torn ACL are far in the rearview mirror.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Saquon Barkley shows his support for Raiders' Carl Nassib

On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as the NFL’s first-ever active gay player with an announcement on Instagram. “What’s up people?” Nassib said. “I’m at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life, I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for.
NFLelitesportsny.com

Video shows Giants RB Saquon Barkley running and cutting amid recovery

Saquon Barkley is looking to construct a phenomenal 2021 season following his injury-shortened 2020 campaign. Saquon Barkley is looking to make it happen following an ACL tear that concluded his 2020 season. Of course, the rehab process is lengthy and it’s not confirmed he’ll be getting the bulk of the...
NFLbuffalonynews.net

Giants TE Kyle Rudolph expects to be ready for camp

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph expects to be medically cleared for the start of training camp with his new team later this month. Rudolph, who joined the team as a free agent, had foot surgery after team doctors for the Giants discovered it was necessary in a routine physical before signing his two-year, $14 million contract.