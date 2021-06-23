Another encouraging sign Giants’ Saquon Barkley will be ready for Week 1
Another day, another reason to believe New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be ready for Week 1 of the 2021 regular season. Barkley posted a video to his Instagram account Tuesday which shows him going through drills on a beach. This came just days after video surfaced on Instagram on Saturday of Barkley practicing his golf swing and also getting some golf swing lessons from a trainer named George Gankas. (Video from Instagram here.)www.nj.com