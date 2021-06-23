Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Hot property: Cozy brick Baltimore Colonial opens up to a three-season garden

By Mary Carole McCauley, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 12 days ago

Location/Address : 6220 Mossway, Baltimore

Pri ce : $517,900

Year built : 1942

Last sold/price : For $325,000 on April 7, 2014

Realtor : Ashley Osineme, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Property size: 1,920 square feet with three bedrooms, two full and a half bathroom, two fireplaces and a detached one-car garage.

Unique Features : From the street, the white-brick Colonial with the blue shutters doesn’t hint at the expansive rear yard that is a gardener’s dream and was designed by its artist-owner. A large deck that‘s perfect for entertaining overlooks winding paths and fenced beds in bloom from spring until the first frost. At the far end of the yard is a bench nestled amid the hydrangeas that’s a perfect spot to relax with a good book. Inside, the house is filled with period details: hardwood floors on the first and upper levels, plantation shutters, built-in bookcases and two massive stone fireplaces. The kitchen has gleaming granite countertops, wood cabinets made for counter-depth appliances, a dining nook and walk-in pantry. The new homeowner will appreciate a rare heating system that offers the best of both worlds: air conditioning in the summer, and efficient, inexpensive radiators for the winter.

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
