Hot property: Cozy brick Baltimore Colonial opens up to a three-season garden

Location/Address : 6220 Mossway, Baltimore

Pri ce : $517,900

Year built : 1942

Last sold/price : For $325,000 on April 7, 2014

Realtor : Ashley Osineme, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Property size: 1,920 square feet with three bedrooms, two full and a half bathroom, two fireplaces and a detached one-car garage.

Unique Features : From the street, the white-brick Colonial with the blue shutters doesn’t hint at the expansive rear yard that is a gardener’s dream and was designed by its artist-owner. A large deck that‘s perfect for entertaining overlooks winding paths and fenced beds in bloom from spring until the first frost. At the far end of the yard is a bench nestled amid the hydrangeas that’s a perfect spot to relax with a good book. Inside, the house is filled with period details: hardwood floors on the first and upper levels, plantation shutters, built-in bookcases and two massive stone fireplaces. The kitchen has gleaming granite countertops, wood cabinets made for counter-depth appliances, a dining nook and walk-in pantry. The new homeowner will appreciate a rare heating system that offers the best of both worlds: air conditioning in the summer, and efficient, inexpensive radiators for the winter.