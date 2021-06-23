Culver boys basketball gets a win

Bulldogs beat Mitchell/Spray in an overtime contest on the road, end season losing to a tough Western Christian squad

It's been a long time coming, but the Culver boys basketball team finally picked up a win.

The Bulldogs played three games in three days last week, falling at home to Santiam 62-45 on Monday, then defeating Mitchell/Spray on the road on Tuesday 68-63 in overtime, before dropping their final game of the season 71-46 on Wednesday at Western Christian.

On Monday, Culver kept things close in the first half, but struggled in the second half against a tall and talented Santiam team.

Logan Macy scored 24 points to lead the Bulldogs, while Luke Spinelli was also in double figures with 14. Santiam was led by Quentin Clark and Ty Best with 12 points each. Ezra Downey finished with 11 points, while Gage Twede and Chaz Storm were also in double figures with 10 points apiece.

"We played them tough for the first half, but their size and strength wore us down," Culver head coach John Spinelli said. "We got killed on the backboards and they got hot in the second half."

The Bulldogs trailed just 13-12 at the end of one period and 25-18 at the half. However, Santiam outscored Culver 21-8 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Trailing 46-26 to start the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs tried to come back, but only managed to make a small dent in the final margin.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs matched up better with the Eagle/Loggers than they did with Santiam.

"It was nice to see a team that we somewhat matched up with," coach Spinelli said. "They still had a height advantage and killed us on the backboards, but at least it wasn't as drastic as usual."

The Bulldogs fell behind 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, and trailed 24-23 at the half. Mitchell/Spray outscored Culver 16-10 in the third quarter as they rolled to a 40-33 lead.

But Culver went to a full-court press to start the fourth quarter and the strategy worked as the Bulldogs went on a 9-0 run to take a 42-40 lead. Culver still led by three with less than 10 seconds remaining in the game, but the Eagle/Loggers knocked down a desperation three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 58-58.

The Bulldogs dominated the overtime period, outscoring Mitchell/Spray 10-5 as they came away with a big road victory.

"It was a very physical game with a lot of players fouling out," coach Spinelli said. "Our two guards really stepped up tonight."

Three Eagle/Logger players fouled out of the game and both Gael Pineda and Cyrus Mathews fouled out for the Bulldogs as the two teams attempted 61 free throws in the contest. Spinelli had a monster offensive game, scoring 34 points, while Macy finished with 23 and Troy Potampa scored seven, including hitting five free throws in the decisive fourth quarter and overtime.

Nate Clark led Mitchell/Spray in scoring with 29, while Carter Boise was also in double figures with 11.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs played Western Christian tough for a quarter, trailing just 16-15 heading into the second period. However, Culver looked tired in the second quarter as Western Christian pulled away, outscoring the Bulldogs 21-2 in the quarter to take a 37-17 halftime lead.

"It was the last game of the year against a perennial top five team in the state," coach Spinelli said. "We played them tight for a quarter and then they stepped it up and took control of the game."

Culver tried to come back, outscoring Western Christian 20-15 in the third quarter as they went into the final frame trailing by just 15 at 52-37. However, that was as close as the Bulldogs would get as Western Christian went on a late run to make the final margin 25 points.

"I'm really proud of the kids both in this game and the entire season," coach Spinelli said.

Spinelli had another strong scoring game to cap off the season, netting 30 to lead all scorers, while Macy finished with 12. Four Western Christian players were in double figures in the game, with Ethan Matsugami leading the way with 13.

Culver finished the season with a 1-8 overall record and an 0-7 league mark.

Santiam 62, Culver 45 at Culver Santiam 13 12 21 16 – 62 Culver 12 6 8 19 – 45 Three-point goals: Santiam – Downey 3, Clark 2, Twede 2, Storm 2. Culver – Macy 3, Spinelli 2. Santiam – Ty Best 12, Quentin Clark 12, Downey 11, Twede 10, Storm 10, Stafford 4, Lanham 3, Ohrt, Romero, Moreno, Hayes. Totals: 22 9-12 62. Culver – Logan Macy 24, Spinelli 14, Potampa 4, Mathews 2, Miranda 1, Russo, Pineda, Gonzalez, B. Macy. Totals: 16 8-10 45.

Culver 68, Mitchell/Spray 63 at Spray Culver 10 13 10 25 10 – 68 Mitchell/Spray 13 11 16 18 5 – 63 Three-point goals: Culver – Spinelli 5, Macy 2. Mitchell/Spray – Clark 4, Boise 3, Davis, Mertens Neuburger. Culver – Luke Spinelli 34, L. Macy 23, Potampa 7, Miranda 2, Pineda 2, B. Macy, Russo, Mathews, Gonzalez. Totals: 21 19-36 68. Mitchell/Spray – Nate Clark 29, Boise 11, Neuberger 8, Davis 7, Mertens 5, L. Whitbeck 3, Sweeney, Holmes, Conlee, I. Whitbeck. Totals: 20 13-25 63.

Western Christian 71, Culver 46 at Western Christian Culver 15 2 20 9 – 46 Western Christian 16 21 15 17 – 71 Three-point goals: Culver – Spinelli 3, Macy. Western Christian – Stalneker 4, Jenzen 2, Wark, Matsugami. Culver – Luke Spinelli 30, L. Macy 12, Pineda 2, Miranda 2, Russo, Mathews, Gonzalez, B. Macy. Totals: 17 8-10 46. Western Christian – Ethan Matsugami 13, Jenzen 12, Sladek 11, Wark 10, M. Matsugami 8, Stalneker 6, Webster 6, Trammell 3, Menges, Choi, Campbell, Vanderhoof. Totals: 26 8-13 71.