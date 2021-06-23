Cancel
Dear Ohio: Conspiracy-minded citizens and politicians impact how we vote (Part 1)

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan anything be done to slow or stop the spread of disinformation and delegitimizing surrounding the 2020 election?. In this episode of Dear Ohio, Curtis Jackson talks to Spectrum News 1 political analyst and University of Cincinnati professor Brian Calfano about a new study that reveals how disinformation spreads and the impact of conspiracy-minded thinking by voters and elected officials had on the presidential election and the threat it poses to democracy in the future.

