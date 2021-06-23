IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA In re the Name Change of: Samantha McKenzie Channell, Petitioner, Civil Action File No.: 2021-CV-1799B NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF ADULT I, Samantha McKenzie Channell filed a petition in the Superior Court of Rockdale County on June 16th, 2021 to change his/her name from Samantha McKenzie Channell to Samantha McKenzie Channell Gottschalk. Any interested party has th right to appear in this case and file objections within 30 days after the Petition was filed. Signed this 16th day of June 2021 /s/ (Sign your name here before Notary) Petitioner, Pro se Petitioner's name (print or type): Samantha McKenzie Channell Petitioner's Address: 3553 Highway 138 SW Stockbridge, GA 30281 Sworn to and affirmed before me, this 16 day of June 2021 /s/ NOTARY PUBLIC 916-39647 6/23 30 7/7 14 2021.