Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA In re the Name Change of: Samantha McKenzie Channell, Petitioner, Civil Action File No.: 2021-CV-1799B NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF ADULT I, Samantha McKenzie Channell filed a petition in the Superior Court of Rockdale County on June 16th, 2021 to change his/her name from Samantha McKenzie Channell to Samantha McKenzie Channell Gottschalk. Any interested party has th right to appear in this case and file objections within 30 days after the Petition was filed. Signed this 16th day of June 2021 /s/ (Sign your name here before Notary) Petitioner, Pro se Petitioner's name (print or type): Samantha McKenzie Channell Petitioner's Address: 3553 Highway 138 SW Stockbridge, GA 30281 Sworn to and affirmed before me, this 16 day of June 2021 /s/ NOTARY PUBLIC 916-39647 6/23 30 7/7 14 2021.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Rockdale County, GA
Rockdale County, GA
Government
City
Stockbridge, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Georgia#Name Change#The Superior Court#Petition#Pro Se Petitioner#Ga 30281
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...

Comments / 0

Community Policy