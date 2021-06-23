Cancel
Conyers, GA

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE You are hereby notified, in accordance with OCGA 40-11-19 (a) (2), that each of the below-referenced vehicles are subject to a lien and a petition may be filed in court to foreclose a lien for all amounts owed. If the lien is foreclosed, a court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The vehicles are currently located at 539 MCDANIEL MILL RD SW CONYERS, GA 30012 The vehicles subject to liens as stated above are identified as: Vehicle Make: YAMAHA Year: 2004 Model: YZ250 Vehicle ID #: JYACG18C64A007527 Vehicle License #: N/A Vehicle Make: WABASH Year: 1998 Model: DRY VAN TRAILER Vehicle ID #: 1JJV53ZW1XL543528 Vehicle License #: 31TR480B State: AL Anyone with an ownership interest in any of these vehicles should contact the following business immediately: Business Name: Chanceys Wrecker Service Address: 539 MCDANIEL MILL RD CONYERS, GA 30012 Telephone #: (770) 483-0698 928-39495 6/23 30 2021.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
