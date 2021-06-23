NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Charley Doss Swann, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Janet D. Thorne Personal Representative's Address: 1265 Humphries Rd Conyers, GA 30012 This 2 day of June, 2021. 908-39318, 6/23,30,7/7,14,2021.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com