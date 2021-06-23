ROCKDALE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT STATE OF GEORGIA In re the Name Change of Child(ren) Anabelle Heaven Piquion Judy S. Piquion Petitioner, vs. Objective Respondent, Civil Action Number: 2021-CV-1652M NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME(S) OF MINOR CHILD(REN) I, Judy Soraya Piquion filed a Petition in the Rockdale County Superior Court on __, 20__, to change the name(s) of the following minor child(ren) from: Anabelle Heaven Piquion to Anabelle Heaven Saint-Cyr. Any interested party has the right to appear in this case and file objections within the time prescribed in O.C.G.A 19-12-1(f)(2) and (3). Dated:5/14/21 /s/ Petitioner, Pro Se (Signature) Name: Judy S. Piquion Address: 1010 Riverclift Dr. Covington, GA 30016 916-39072 6/23 30 7/7 14 2021.