ROCKDALE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT STATE OF GEORGIA
ROCKDALE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT STATE OF GEORGIA In re the Name Change of Child(ren) Anabelle Heaven Piquion Judy S. Piquion Petitioner, vs. Objective Respondent, Civil Action Number: 2021-CV-1652M NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME(S) OF MINOR CHILD(REN) I, Judy Soraya Piquion filed a Petition in the Rockdale County Superior Court on __, 20__, to change the name(s) of the following minor child(ren) from: Anabelle Heaven Piquion to Anabelle Heaven Saint-Cyr. Any interested party has the right to appear in this case and file objections within the time prescribed in O.C.G.A 19-12-1(f)(2) and (3). Dated:5/14/21 /s/ Petitioner, Pro Se (Signature) Name: Judy S. Piquion Address: 1010 Riverclift Dr. Covington, GA 30016 916-39072 6/23 30 7/7 14 2021.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com