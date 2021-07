WASHINGTON — Amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, U.S. government officials took control of dozens of Iranian media websites on Tuesday afternoon. Visitors to digital webpages including Iran’s Arabic- and English-language channels Al-Alam and Press TV, as well as the Yemeni site Al Masirah, which has been linked to Houthi rebels, were met with bulletins in English and Arabic that noted the internet domains had been “seized” by the FBI in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Commerce.