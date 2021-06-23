Notice of Intent to Incorporate Notice is given that Articles
Notice of Intent to Incorporate Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation, which will incorporate SFxTactical Corp, have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 1127 Brookfield Dr. SE, Conyers, GA 30013, and its initial registered agent at such address is Paul H Wilson. 907-38988 6/23 30 2021.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com