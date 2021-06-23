NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Wilma Jean Carlisle, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Wane Perry Carlisle Personal Representative's Address: 4113 Ben Hill Rd Lithia Springs, GA 30122 This 8 day of June, 2021. 908-39509, 6/23,30,7/7,14,2021.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com