Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conyers, GA

Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate SWEET HEAVENLY KISSES INC have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 1413 Cherry Hill Rd SW, Conyers, GA, 30094 and its initial registered agent at such address is Constance Gordon. 907-39809 6/23 30 2021.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conyers, GA
State
Georgia State
Conyers, GA
Business
Conyers, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Articles Of Incorporation#Sweet Heavenly Kisses Inc#State#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Georgia Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia’s Path2College plan opens 250,000th account

ATLANTA — The state of Georgia’s college savings plan, Path2College 529 Plan, reached a milestone recently when the 250,000th account was opened. State officials announced Tuesday that over the last 12 months, the Path2College plan saw a 41.5% increase in contributions, as well as a 9% increase in new accounts opened.
Politicswhby.com

No incorporation for Clayton, leaders focus on development

New agreements with the Village of Fox Crossing will mean a new focus for town of Clayton leaders. Efforts to incorporate into a village failed when the state’s Incorporation Review Board denied the request. Administrator Tori Straw says the Town signed a sewer and water agreement with Fox Crossing for services. The two communities also signed a border agreement preventing the Village from annexing land in the town for ten years.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House deflects blame on rising gas prices

The White House on Tuesday deflected blame on rising gas prices across the U.S., stating that there is sometimes a misunderstanding about what causes prices to rise. “I think there sometimes is a misunderstanding of what causes gas prices to increase and so, to convey to the American people that we’re working on it and certainly the supply availability of oil has a huge impact,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during her Tuesday briefing.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Pennon share consolidation becomes effective

Pennon Group PLC - Exeter-based water utility - Completes two-for-three share consolidation following shareholder approval on June 28. The company now has 281.4 million shares in issue. Consolidation was announced at the same time as the plan to return GBP1.5 billion to shareholders via buybacks and a 355 pence-per-share special dividend.
Rockdale County, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated July 23, 2008, from R. Dean Johnson, deceased and Anna R. Johnson, deceased to James B. Nutter and Company, recorded on August 8, 2008 in Deed Book 4586 at Page 87 Rockdale County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated July 23, 2008, in the amount of $298,950.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Rockdale County, Georgia, on August 3, 2021 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 293 OF THE 16TH DISTRICT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT 155 FEET NORTHERLY FROM THE INTERSECTION OF PINE VIEW DRIVE AND SHIPP CIRCLE, SAID POINT BEING LOCATED ON THE WESTERLY SIDE OF PINE VIEW DRIVE; THENCE SOUTH 65 DEGREES 43 MINUTES WEST, A DISTANCE OF 149.25 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION, 113.5 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE NORTH 65 DEGREES 43 MINUTES EAST, A DISTANCE OF 189.60 FEET TO A POINT AND THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF PINE VIEW DRIVE; THENCE SOUTH 26 DEGREES 21 MINUTES EAST, 45 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 9 DEGREES 54 MINUTES EAST, A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AS TAKEN FROM A PLAT DRAWING PREPARED BY ROBERT M. BUHLER, RLS#1403, UNDER DATE OF AUGUST 29, 1964, FOR THE JAMES L. SHIPP SUBDIVISION, AND FURTHER IDENTIFIED AS LOT 18 ON SAID PLAT. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys' fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys' fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned's knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property are R. Dean Johnson, deceased and Anna R. Johnson, deceased. The property, being commonly known as 1480 Pineview Ln NW, Conyers, GA, 30012 in Rockdale County, will be sold as the property of R. Dean Johnson, deceased and Anna R. Johnson, deceased, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Compu-Link Corporation, d/b/a Celink, 2900 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, TX 78758, 512-691-1699. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC as Attorney in Fact for R. Dean Johnson, deceased and Anna R. Johnson, deceased 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Cory P. Sims For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. - 21-003261 A-4732314 07/04/2021, 07/11/2021, 07/18/2021, 07/25/2021 950-40363.
Edgeworth, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given ...

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Borough Council of the Borough of Edgeworth, at its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on July 20, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Borough Building, 301 Beaver Road, Edgeworth, PA 15143, intends to hold a public hearing on, and possibly adopt an ordinance entitled "An Ordinance Amending Provisions of the Borough of Edgeworth Zoning Ordinance Relating to Gas Resources Development." The ordinance reinforces environmental, health and safety regulations for gas resource development and establishes the development as a conditional use in the C-1 and C-2 districts. The full text of the Ordinance may be examined by any person prior to its adoption at the Borough Building during regular business hours at no charge, and copies are available at the cost thereof.
BusinessStamford Advocate

John Broglio Promoted to Trident Systems Incorporated President

FAIRFAX, Va. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Mr. John Broglio replaced Trident founder Nick Karangelen who retired last week after 36 years as President. Mr. Karangelen will remain as Trident’s Chairman and passed on company leadership and senior executive decision-making responsibilities to Mr. Broglio. After serving in the U.S. Submarine Force...
Essex County, NYsuncommunitynews.com

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF NLG Landscaping LLC. Articles of Org.

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF NLG Landscaping LLC. Articles of Org. filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 04-07-2021. Office location: Essex County, NY, SSNY is designated as agent upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail service of process to 91 Veterans Road , Ticonderoga, New York 12883. Company is organized for any lawful purpose.
Small BusinessPosted by
Forbes

The Government Can Incorporate The Lessons Learned From PPP Into Future Programs

As with any major disruption, such military conflicts and economic crises, the economy rebounds and emerges stronger. The post-WWII era brought prosperity to middle class Americans, and the burst of the housing bubble resulted in greater scrutiny of mortgage applications for creditworthiness. Now, as Covid numbers plummet and pandemic-related restrictions wane, Americas are anxious to get back to a pre-Covid world.
Businessmix104.info

Material Handling Incorporated

Steve Hartline talks with Chris Sain from Material Handling Incorporated about what they can offer businesses in the community. They are also hiring mechanics and technicians along with office personnel to help them grow.
Williston Park, NYtheislandnow.com

Public Hearing: Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Williston Park

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Williston Park will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible, at the Village Hall, 494 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, New York, for the purpose of considering the adoption of Local Law No. 3 of 2021 entitled ìA local law adopted pursuant to Cannabis Law ß 131 opting out of licensing and establishing retail cannabis dispensaries and on-site cannabis consumption establishments within the Village of Williston Park.îAll interested persons may hear and be heard at the aforesaid time and place. †A copy of Local Law No. 3 of 2021 will be available at the Village Hall for inspection and can be reviewed during the normal business hours. †By Order of the Board of TrusteesJulie KainVillage Clerk – TreasurerIncorporated Village of Williston ParkDated: June 8, 2021.
Northbrook, ILNorth Cook News

Barilla America, Incorporated in Northbrook receives FDA inspection

Barilla America, Incorporated in Northbrook was inspected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on August 6 for foodborne biological hazards, according to data posted on the FDA's website. The final report indicated Barilla America, Incorporated should take no action to correct any of the organization's managing operations. The FDA...

Comments / 0

Community Policy