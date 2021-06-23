Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated July 23, 2008, from R. Dean Johnson, deceased and Anna R. Johnson, deceased to James B. Nutter and Company, recorded on August 8, 2008 in Deed Book 4586 at Page 87 Rockdale County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated July 23, 2008, in the amount of $298,950.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Rockdale County, Georgia, on August 3, 2021 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 293 OF THE 16TH DISTRICT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT 155 FEET NORTHERLY FROM THE INTERSECTION OF PINE VIEW DRIVE AND SHIPP CIRCLE, SAID POINT BEING LOCATED ON THE WESTERLY SIDE OF PINE VIEW DRIVE; THENCE SOUTH 65 DEGREES 43 MINUTES WEST, A DISTANCE OF 149.25 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION, 113.5 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE NORTH 65 DEGREES 43 MINUTES EAST, A DISTANCE OF 189.60 FEET TO A POINT AND THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF PINE VIEW DRIVE; THENCE SOUTH 26 DEGREES 21 MINUTES EAST, 45 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 9 DEGREES 54 MINUTES EAST, A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AS TAKEN FROM A PLAT DRAWING PREPARED BY ROBERT M. BUHLER, RLS#1403, UNDER DATE OF AUGUST 29, 1964, FOR THE JAMES L. SHIPP SUBDIVISION, AND FURTHER IDENTIFIED AS LOT 18 ON SAID PLAT. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys' fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys' fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned's knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property are R. Dean Johnson, deceased and Anna R. Johnson, deceased. The property, being commonly known as 1480 Pineview Ln NW, Conyers, GA, 30012 in Rockdale County, will be sold as the property of R. Dean Johnson, deceased and Anna R. Johnson, deceased, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Compu-Link Corporation, d/b/a Celink, 2900 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, TX 78758, 512-691-1699. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC as Attorney in Fact for R. Dean Johnson, deceased and Anna R. Johnson, deceased 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Cory P. Sims For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. - 21-003261 A-4732314 07/04/2021, 07/11/2021, 07/18/2021, 07/25/2021 950-40363.