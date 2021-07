NEW YORK — The heat wave that hit the Northwest this past weekend and into this week is one for the record books, and likely has links to climate change, experts say. "This heat wave is simply astounding," said Robert Rohde, Ph.D., lead scientist at Berkeley Earth in California. "The heat wave has brought the largest increases in temperature above normal highs ever measured during summer anywhere in North America. Based on what was normal during the 20th century, a heat wave like this in the Pacific Northwest would be expected to occur no more than once in 1,000 years. Global warming has made events like this more likely, but it should still be considered quite rare."