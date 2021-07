Northbound Highway 99 is experiencing major delays Tuesday morning in southern Sacramento County, just south of Elk Grove, after a truck crash. A large box truck was involved in a crash around 4:30 a.m., blocking all lanes on the highway just before the Dillard Road offramp according to a Caltrans social media post. According to the California Highway Patrol’s incident logs, the truck appeared to have crashed on a bridge in an area where construction work had recently taken place.