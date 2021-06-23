Eating Starchy Snacks Associated With Increased Cardiovascular Disease Risk

According to the report, the global cholesterol lowering drugs market was valued at approximately ~US$ 29 Bn in 2018. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Cholesterol lowering drugs are medications used to control elevated levels of cholesterol in human body. This elevated cholesterol level can cause various cardiovascular diseases. These cholesterol lowering drugs are statins, PCSK9 inhibitors, fibrates, and other drug classes, which act by different mechanisms of action for lowering the elevated cholesterol levels. Some new drugs are in the pipeline for cholesterol lowering as PCSK9 inhibitors, nicotinic acid, and other drugs, which are expected to be launched over the next few years. The growth of the cholesterol lowering drugs market can be attributed to the rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease globally. North America dominated the global cholesterol lowering drugs market in 2018 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, due to higher prevalence of cardiovascular disease and a number of new approved products.