Eating Starchy Snacks Associated With Increased Cardiovascular Disease Risk

By American Heart Association
scitechdaily.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEating fruits with lunch, vegetables at dinner, and a dairy snack in the evening was associated with a reduced risk of death by cardiovascular disease (CVD) and all-cause mortality, according to a study of U.S. adults. Eating a Western lunch (typically containing a high quantity of refined grains, cheese, and...

scitechdaily.com
