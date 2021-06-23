Cancel
Science

Low-Cost Technology Developed for Finding New COVID Variants

By Karolinska Institutet
scitechdaily.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have developed a technology for cost-effective surveillance of the global spread of new SARS-CoV-2 variants. (SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19.) The technique is presented in the scientific journal Nature Communications. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of viral genomes have...

