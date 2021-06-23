LEGAL NOTICE ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE Vehicle Make: HOMEMADE Year:0000 Serial ID #: 00000000000000000 Model: 8X5 TRAILER Vehicle License #: NA State NA_ You are hereby notified, in accordance with OCGA 40-11-19 (a) (2), that the above-referenced vehicle is subject to a lien and a petition may be filed in court to foreclose a lien for all amounts owed. If the lien is foreclosed, a court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The vehicle was towed from 45 ELCAR WAY, Conyers, GA . Anyone with an ownership interest in this vehicle should contact the following business immediately: Business Name: BAMA BOYS TOWING Address: 1120 BRETT DR SW CONYERS, GA 30094 Telephone #: 770-922-9993 928-39212 6/23 30 2021.