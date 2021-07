The Pittsburgh Pirates will meet with the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action in Busch Stadium, St. Louis, on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 8:15 PM (EDT). The Pirates just returned from a pair of matches against the White Sox. The Pirates claimed the first game but were defeated in the second on Wednesday. Tuesday, the Pirates rallied for a 6-3 win over the Red Sox after scoring four runs in the seventh inning. The Pirates improved to 26-45 (fifth in the NL Central) with the victory.