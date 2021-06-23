Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Cheese and charcuterie boards make for colorful, flavorful entertaining with ease

By Amy Drew Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 12 days ago

Cheese and/or charcuterie boards are one of the most elegant, simple, casual, colorful, versatile and delicious ways to nosh, equally appropriate as an appetizer, post-meal delight or main event.

In my house, we call this the “staple meal,” the thing thrown together last-minute — no cooking, no fussing — gathered from all corners of the fridge, pantry and countertop fruit bowl to create something fun and exceptionally enjoyable.

And it’s super easy to do.

“There are so many different things you can layer into your presentation to make it pretty,” says Tonda Corrente, chairwoman of the boards at La Femme du Fromage . Corrente creates all kinds for her customers, who might ask for specific ingredients, regionally-specific offerings or combinations suited for a particular wine.

“There are so many beautiful boards, boxes and grazing compilations out there on social media, most based purely on aesthetics, but you can easily make things pretty while also paying attention to quality and what items will pair well together,” she says.

Quality is a sure thing at Corrente’s Audubon Park Garden District shop, located inside East End Market , though she relents that big-box markets from Publix to Aldi and Trader Joe’s have stepped up their cheese games in the past five years to be competitive.

What’s nice about boards, of course, is their ability to be customized to your needs. Go all vegetarian with cheeses, nuts, fruits and veggies. Leave off bread and cracker elements and it’s gluten-free. Dessert boards might feature honey or chocolate more prominently, but Corrente says that in the end, anything goes.

“Starting out with that blank canvas can be intimidating,” she says with a laugh, “so I always plunk down a big pile of grapes and build around it.”

Placement doesn’t matter — go corner or middle — and expand. Think about whether you’ll slice the cheese or leave them whole. Add cocoa-rubbed almonds, honey-roasted peanuts, pistachios or glorious Marcona almonds. An array of beautiful olives. Honeycomb. Dried fruits and jams. Great mustard for that salami. Corrente will often use trail mix with a bit of chocolate.

“You can even do something as simple as breaking a chocolate bar or some Hershey’s kisses into chards,” says.

Pickled veggies or mustard seeds. Stuffed grape leaves for a Middle Eastern board. Baked brie with fig jam for French. Sweet and salty, creamy and spicy, soft and crackly. The diversity of flavors and textures are what make boards interesting, with limitless opportunities for mixing them all. Small dishes peppered into the space for nuts, raisins, condiments and more can make things visually interesting.

“For me, what makes things really appealing are those pairing components,” Corrente says. “And if you go to more of these extravagant restaurants, this is what the chefs are doing. They’re getting good cheeses, often pairing them with pates or jams or pickled things they’ve made in-house and letting the flavors shine together.”

Chefs may not always doctor their boards up with fruits and flowers, but that’s no reason you can’t. Corrente enjoys pops of green amid the goodies on her boards by adding fresh herbs.

As for serving size, for something meant pre-meal, she recommends a half ounce of each item per person.

“If you’ve got four cheeses and two meats, that’s three ounces of protein — plus crackers or bread and whatever other items you’ve added — and drinks,” she points out.

Not sure which goes with what? Here’s a small primer of suggestions from the Femme herself.

  • Sharp cheddar: Truffle mousse pate, black pepper salami, “and honestly? I’d do it with beer and mustard!” she says.
  • Gouda: For smoked, an oaky, toasty Chardonnay or Zinfandel along with jamon or prosciutto. For non-smoked/crunchy, “A Zin is nice here, too — or merlot or Syrah — with soppressata or a smoked summer sausage.”
  • Blue cheese: “Something with a little residual sugar like a Riesling or Moscato di Asti to balance that funkiness,” says Corrente. For meat, something smoked or a black-peppery salami. “Blue is strong and can hold up to it.”

The nice part, she says, is that there really are no wrong answers: Eat what you like.

“Boards are just another fun way to enjoy the most amazing snack of all time!” Corrente says.

Want to reach out? Find me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @amydroo or on the OSFoodie Instagram account @orlando.foodie . Email: amthompson@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun, join the Let’s Eat, Orlando Facebook group or follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

Community Policy
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese Boards#Gouda Cheese#Blue Cheese#Charcuterie#Food Drink#La Femme Du Fromage#Aldi#Middle Eastern#French#The Let#Orlando Facebook#Instagram#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Publix
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Verona, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Learn to make cheese with the library June 28

Anyone who’s a proud, cheese-loving Wisconsinite might consider learning how to make their own with the help of a Verona Public Library demonstration next week. From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 28, Dave Potter, president and technical adviser for the Madison-based cheesemaking supply store GetCulture, Inc., will demonstrate how to make a small patch of queso fresco cheese, according to an event description on the library’s website. The cheese can be made easily and is done using minimal ingredients, the event description states.
Recipesarcamax.com

Berries give this snack cake a bright pop of color and fresh flavor

This pretty, simple snack cake is a perfect way to use fresh summer produce! It’s also great for after school (or even for breakfast, if you’re in need of a special morning treat). The blueberries and raspberries add bright color and fresh flavor. You can substitute frozen berries for fresh if you like. Just thaw them before using!
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Brightly Flavored Spreadable Cheeses

The Boursin Parsley & Lemon Gournay Cheese is a new flavor from the brand that will provide consumers with an unexpected way to enhance the flavor profile of their charcuterie boards this summer. The cheese features a soft, crumbly texture that is infused with the namesake ingredients parsley and lemon,...
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Make Korean Cream Cheese Garlic Bread

Korean cream cheese garlic bread is the decadent snack you didn’t know you needed. This Korean street food is made of a small pull-apart milk bread boule stuffed with sweet cream cheese and crisped in the oven in a garlic butter parsley sauce. Like many South Korean foods, this dish ignores traditional lines between sweet and savory, adding sugary sweetness to a savory snack.
RecipesThe Takeout

Make the best mint chocolate ice cream of your life by layering flavors

I Melt With You is a new ice cream column from The Takeout. I’ll be here all summer with new ice cream recipes, unique ingredients, equipment recommendations, and ways to make your home ice cream experience as easy and fun as possible. I am always up for a challenge, so feel free to send flavor requests to hello@thetakeout.com. If you want to see some of the flavors I have been developing for you, feel free to pop over to my IG @stacey.ballis and scroll back for some serious ice cream content.
ShoppingELLE DECOR

The 12 Best Charcuterie Boards For Every Occasion

Nothing goes together for a quick (yet delicious) appetizer quite like wine and cheese. Throw some cured meats, fruit, and nuts into the mix and you're on your way to making an incredible charcuterie spread. The food phenomenon has become a popular trend as of late, maybe because everyone has more time on their hands to perfect the visual aspect of making a charcuterie board or because we've all collectively become obsessed with the TikToks about them. Either way, a durable and aesthetically pleasing charcuterie board is officially a must-have in any kitchen whether you tend to host holidays, want a personal board for yourself, or are in the market for a thoughtful gift to give someone close to you. Here are the best boards for any situation.
Holly Springs, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Charcuterie board business coming to Holly Springs in July

Holly Springs will soon have a store for people who want to elevate their snacks in the form of a ready-to-serve charcuterie board. Charcuterie boards are an assortment of meats, cheeses, artisan breads, olives, fruit, and nuts, all arranged on a serving board. The Gathering Board owner Andrea Huisman started...
RecipesBoston Globe

Recipe: For breakfast on vacation, make egg and cheese sandwiches on squishy buns with spicy mayo

Perfect for an indulgent, late-morning breakfast on vacation, or to perk you up after a rowdy night with vaccinated friends you haven't seen in a while, these egg sandwiches are fun to make and filling. Breakfast sandwiches are sometimes messy (with egg bits dropping out all over the place) or a pain to assemble. Solve both by baking beaten eggs and cutting them into squares just larger than the buns. Keep the egg base plain or add roasted red peppers, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, or another add-in you like. While they bake, the edges of the eggs may souffle a bit but they will deflate minutes out of the oven. You want squishy-soft potato rolls or something like them for the sandwiches. Brown them in butter and schmear them with spicy mayo seasoned with sriracha, ketchup, and smoked paprika (for a hint of bacon without the meat itself, though a few strips of real bacon wouldn't hurt this sandwich). Layer the cut-up egg squares on the buns and melt American cheese under the broiler. Top it all off with a handful of arugula and a slice of tomato to make it feel like a "healthy" start to the day.
Food & DrinksThe Spokesman-Review

Water Cooler: Charcuterie on a budget

Charcuterie boards are excellent for entertaining during the summer, but they have a reputation for costing an arm and a leg. If you make one at home, however, you have a lot of options for substituting charcuterie staples with more affordable options that can be just as tasty. The most...
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

60 Genius Summer Party Ideas That Make Outdoor Entertaining a Breeze

Summer is here, which means it's officially time to kick back, relax and soak up the sun with your nearest and dearest. Sunny days and long nights call for projector movie nights, outdoor date nights, poolside hangs and long catch-ups around the fire pit. Make sure you're ready for every (and any!) occasion this summer — a last-minute picnic, 4th of July cookout, end-of-summer bash and more —with these summer party ideas, covering everything from crowd-pleasing dinner recipes to easy summer crafts to make your outdoor space fit for the season. You'll find all the best tips and tricks to host the ultimate summer gathering: refreshing summer cocktails, no-bake desserts, party-ready DIYs and quick design fixes that'll make your small backyard the perfect party spot. Our guess: Your friends and family will keep coming back for more ... especially if you plan on serving homemade fruit slushies and waffle ice cream sandwiches.
Austin, TXrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Cheese Board with Cherry Jam and Candied Pecans

Cheese, crackers and fruit make for a simple and quick addition to a picnic, but Max’s Wine Dive takes it up a notch or two with a sophisticated cheese board. It includes house-made cherry jam and candied pecans as condiments, as well as an assortment of artisan and farmstead cheeses from California.
Food & DrinksEpicurious

How to Make Tamales That Are Light, Fluffy, and Deeply Flavorful

When I think of tamales, I immediately think of a restaurant called Flor de Lis in Mexico City. When I was little my parents used to take my sister and me several times a year just because we craved tamales, but we also went to celebrate birthdays and other special occasions. I remember asking my mom when my brother, who is 10 years younger, would be old enough to be able to try those tamales—when he was just a baby.
Lifestylevivaglammagazine.com

How to Make Natural Food Coloring at Home

Natural food coloring does not contain any preservatives, plus they are packed with healthful compounds. Remember, most homemade food coloring is made from fruits and vegetables, so they contain some nutrients. The best part is that it is easy to make your own natural food coloring. To give you a better view, here are some ways to make food coloring at home.
Nashville, TNstyleblueprint.com

How to Recreate These 3 Stunning Charcuterie Boards at Home

Brianna is StyleBlueprint’s Editorial Assistant. She is an avid fan of iced coffee and spends her free time reading all things true crime. ‘Tis the season for summer gatherings, and a delicious charcuterie board is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for entertaining. While the task of assembling these spreads may feel daunting, Kroger makes it easy, offering gourmet cheeses and charcuterie in a one-stop-shop. In fact, Cortney LaCorte, also known as Nashville’s renowned Cheese Gal, shows us exactly how easy it is to create a charcuterie board by suggesting which ingredients to use and offering tips and tricks to elevate your spread.
Japansciencecodex.com

Color and flavor -- pigments play a role in creating tasty tomatoes

Ibaraki, Japan - The flavor of a tomato is an interaction between its taste and aroma. Now, researchers from Japan and the United States have revealed that the pigments that determine the colors of tomatoes also affect their flavor. In a study published this month, researchers from University of Tsukuba...
Food & Drinksecowatch.com

Vegan 'Charcuterie' Boards: Everything You Need to Know

Charcuterie boards have taken over our TikTok and Instagram feeds, but the trend has largely left behind our vegan friends, as true charcuterie boards are mostly made using meats and cheeses. But there's plenty of delicious vegan ingredients to add to a plant-based board. If you're vegan or vegetarian, dairy-intolerant,...
Behind Viral VideosBrit + Co

The Best Cheese Board Styling Ideas From TikTok

Whether you're hosting a few friends to watch Crazy Rich Asians (again) or figuring out apps for a formal dinner party, cheese boards are your best pal. There are endless variations and ingredient swaps, ways to adapt your creation to your budget, and yes, they're as photogenic as it gets. For a little guidance on making your — and your guests' — dairy dreams come true, look no further than these 12 clever TikToks.
RecipesKGUN 9

How To Make Ranch-Flavored Pickles

I don’t know about you, but these days, if I need new ideas to try in the kitchen, I turn to TikTok. It can be a bit onerous, trying to write down recipes from videos or snap still images of the steps involved so I can reproduce them, but the social media site has definitely given me some fun ideas for meals and made my kitchen table a more interesting place to be.
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

How to Make an Ice Ring for Summertime Entertaining

If you're entertaining guests this summer, there's no better centerpiece to your food spread than a lively punch bowl. But with the warm weather, the last thing you want is a tepid bowl of beverage sitting out in the sun. That's why you should consider making an ice ring for...