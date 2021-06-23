Cheese and charcuterie boards make for colorful, flavorful entertaining with ease

Cheese and/or charcuterie boards are one of the most elegant, simple, casual, colorful, versatile and delicious ways to nosh, equally appropriate as an appetizer, post-meal delight or main event.

In my house, we call this the “staple meal,” the thing thrown together last-minute — no cooking, no fussing — gathered from all corners of the fridge, pantry and countertop fruit bowl to create something fun and exceptionally enjoyable.

And it’s super easy to do.

“There are so many different things you can layer into your presentation to make it pretty,” says Tonda Corrente, chairwoman of the boards at La Femme du Fromage . Corrente creates all kinds for her customers, who might ask for specific ingredients, regionally-specific offerings or combinations suited for a particular wine.

“There are so many beautiful boards, boxes and grazing compilations out there on social media, most based purely on aesthetics, but you can easily make things pretty while also paying attention to quality and what items will pair well together,” she says.

Quality is a sure thing at Corrente’s Audubon Park Garden District shop, located inside East End Market , though she relents that big-box markets from Publix to Aldi and Trader Joe’s have stepped up their cheese games in the past five years to be competitive.

What’s nice about boards, of course, is their ability to be customized to your needs. Go all vegetarian with cheeses, nuts, fruits and veggies. Leave off bread and cracker elements and it’s gluten-free. Dessert boards might feature honey or chocolate more prominently, but Corrente says that in the end, anything goes.

“Starting out with that blank canvas can be intimidating,” she says with a laugh, “so I always plunk down a big pile of grapes and build around it.”

Placement doesn’t matter — go corner or middle — and expand. Think about whether you’ll slice the cheese or leave them whole. Add cocoa-rubbed almonds, honey-roasted peanuts, pistachios or glorious Marcona almonds. An array of beautiful olives. Honeycomb. Dried fruits and jams. Great mustard for that salami. Corrente will often use trail mix with a bit of chocolate.

“You can even do something as simple as breaking a chocolate bar or some Hershey’s kisses into chards,” says.

Pickled veggies or mustard seeds. Stuffed grape leaves for a Middle Eastern board. Baked brie with fig jam for French. Sweet and salty, creamy and spicy, soft and crackly. The diversity of flavors and textures are what make boards interesting, with limitless opportunities for mixing them all. Small dishes peppered into the space for nuts, raisins, condiments and more can make things visually interesting.

“For me, what makes things really appealing are those pairing components,” Corrente says. “And if you go to more of these extravagant restaurants, this is what the chefs are doing. They’re getting good cheeses, often pairing them with pates or jams or pickled things they’ve made in-house and letting the flavors shine together.”

Chefs may not always doctor their boards up with fruits and flowers, but that’s no reason you can’t. Corrente enjoys pops of green amid the goodies on her boards by adding fresh herbs.

As for serving size, for something meant pre-meal, she recommends a half ounce of each item per person.

“If you’ve got four cheeses and two meats, that’s three ounces of protein — plus crackers or bread and whatever other items you’ve added — and drinks,” she points out.

Not sure which goes with what? Here’s a small primer of suggestions from the Femme herself.

Sharp cheddar: Truffle mousse pate, black pepper salami, “and honestly? I’d do it with beer and mustard!” she says.

Gouda: For smoked, an oaky, toasty Chardonnay or Zinfandel along with jamon or prosciutto. For non-smoked/crunchy, “A Zin is nice here, too — or merlot or Syrah — with soppressata or a smoked summer sausage.”

Blue cheese: “Something with a little residual sugar like a Riesling or Moscato di Asti to balance that funkiness,” says Corrente. For meat, something smoked or a black-peppery salami. “Blue is strong and can hold up to it.”

The nice part, she says, is that there really are no wrong answers: Eat what you like.

“Boards are just another fun way to enjoy the most amazing snack of all time!” Corrente says.

Want to reach out? Find me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @amydroo or on the OSFoodie Instagram account @orlando.foodie . Email: amthompson@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun, join the Let’s Eat, Orlando Facebook group or follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .