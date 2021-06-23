Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Bioluminescence season: Blue-glowing natural wonder returns to Florida waters

By Patrick Connolly, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3ZF9_0acmDWEk00
Bioluminescence is the blue-glowing wonder caused by micro-algae called dinoflagellates, seen in the Indian River Lagoon near Titusville. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel

Natural magic is returning to Florida’s East Coast in the form of single-celled organisms called dinoflagellates, which light up waters in bright blue hues.

The seasonal phenomenon attracts Floridians and tourists alike to witness the glowing plankton starting in early June. They can be viewed through September or October in the state’s brackish warm waters.

The microscopic organisms can use their blue glow as a defense mechanism to ward off predators, but that function doubles as a sight of amazement for humans who experience it. Some have commented the sensation looks like something out of Avatar’s Pandora, which is a fair comparison.

Dinoflagellates’ shine can be viewed best when conditions are hot and dry. Darker areas tend to be better, and the phase of the moon may also affect how well these micro-organisms can be seen. Going closer to the new moon, when the sky is darker, yields the best results.

Mosquito Lagoon and Indian River are common places to witness this natural sensation. Motorized boaters can see the blue wonder, but paddlers have the benefit of quiet serenity on the water. Launch points include Titusville’s Parrish Park and boat ramps within Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, specifically Beacon 42 and Haulover Canal.

The refuge is an ideal place to catch the blue glow at its fullest, as tourists are somewhat removed from the city lights of Titusville, which also plays a factor in stargazing.

Some paddlers have also experienced bioluminescence in the nearby Banana River, which flows between Merritt Island and Cape Canaveral.

Several Central Florida companies offer tours to see this blue-glowing wonder, including Get Up and Go Kayaking , Adventures in Florida , A Day Away Kayak Tours , BK Adventure , Florida Adventurer , Fin Expeditions , Calypso Kayaking , Adventure Kayak of Cocoa Beach and Epic Paddle Adventures .

Be sure to pack bug spray, water and a flashlight, and consider attaching glowsticks to your bow and stern to be more visible to other boaters.

Bioluminescence is all but impossible to capture on most cameras and may only be possible to catch when using an SLR or mirrorless camera and a long shutter speed.

But even the photos can’t do the glow of the dinoflagellates justice, showing that some miracles in nature are best experienced in person.

Find me @PConnPie on Twitter and Instagram or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

Community Policy
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Bioluminescence#Natural Wonder#Natural Magic#Floridians#Avatar#Pandora#Bk#Florida Adventurer#Fin Expeditions#Slr#Mirrorless#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kayak
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
San Clemente, CANBC San Diego

Strange Sea Creatures Keep Washing Up On SoCal Beaches

Visitors to Southern California beaches this holiday weekend may notice what visitors over the past week have already seen - strange, translucent, jelly-like creatures lying in the sand. San Clemente beachgoers encountered dozens of them onshore the weekend of June 26. They also washed up onto Huntington and Laguna beaches.
Dunedin, FLMiami Herald

A look at Honeymoon Island’s natural wonders in extreme detail

TAMPA, Fla. — Before I began making pictures at Honeymoon Island State Park, I had fallen in love with the place. Through my high school years and after I returned from the University of Florida, the Dunedin park was my escape. Today it remains my safe place. I love that at one moment I can be standing in a salt marsh and in 20 seconds I can hike into a forest.
Environmentmidfloridanewspapers.com

Water management prep for hurricane season

Along with residents, Florida businesses and government agencies must prepare for impacts from hurricanes and other tropical storms. The St. Johns River Water Management District works year-round to address water supply, water quality, flood protection and enhancement of natural. “The district has been focused on flood protection and adaptive water...
PoliticsSeattle Times

Florida beach residents wonder whether their building could be next

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Philip Zyne peered over the balcony of his condo near Miami Beach around midday Saturday and pointed to a large crack running in the parking lot below his unit. Normally, he might not have given it a moment’s thought. But Zyne, 71, lives at Champlain Towers North,...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Hurricane Elsa not seen as Central Florida flood threat for now

With Hurricane Elsa’s projected route resembling a curveball toward Central Florida, local stormwater workers are adjusting floodgates and inspecting canals to deal with a potentially heavy deluge. But a super-dry month of May and a normal, 6 inches to 8 inches of rainfall across the region in June has left...
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Tropical Storm Elsa expected to ‘minimally impact’ Central Florida but prepare anyway

Weakening Tropical Storm Elsa prompted Central Florida leaders to urge people to prepare anyway — if only for the practice. The storm is expected to graze the region next week as it heads north. “Don’t get complacent,” said Carlos Durden, Orange County’s assistant emergency manager. “With these storms, it can always shift.” Durden and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings briefed reporters on ...
Panama City Beach, FLwtvy.com

Panama City Beach Balloon Glow returns

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nothing says a fun day in the sun like a hot air balloon ride. Hundreds gathered throughout Aaron Bessant Park to attend the Panama City Beach Balloon Glow Saturday evening. Attendees had the opportunity to hitch a ride on the handful of balloons at...
Miami, FLbrevardtimes.com

NOAA: Tropical Storm Elsa Track Update, Spaghetti Models

MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Public Advisory at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, July 5, 2020, due to the presence of Tropical Storm Elsa that is tracking toward Cuba and Florida. Tropical Storm Elsa Projected Path. Tropical Storm Elsa is located about 165 miles...
Florida StateFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Rare colony of seabirds returns to South Florida for nesting season

Last year bird lovers were shocked when a colony of federally protected seabirds summered in Deerfield Beach, which they attributed to an empty beach because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the threatened least terns have returned to Broward again to seek a safe space to birth their chicks. This time,...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Talking Tiki: Swaying into Orlando’s tropical, island-themed bars

In a tropical paradise like Florida, some drinking establishments take the island vibes one step further, incorporating Caribbean and Polynesian culture, plus rum-infused drinks, into eclectic Tiki bar hangouts. Though inland Orlando doesn’t have as many Tiki-esque offerings as Florida’s coasts or the Keys, Central Florida offers several standout spots. “When people go into a bar or venue, the ...
Posted by
akki john

Is there really a sleeping lady mountain in Alaska? Viral, a wonder of nature or something..

For the past few days, a video and picture is going viral on social media. In which a figure like a sleeping woman is being shown in the middle of a snowy valley. This figure is being called 'The Sleeping Lady'. It is also being claimed that the mountain is in Anchorage, Alaska. Let's know the truth of this mountain? Is there really such a thing? Or is it the result of someone's evil mind.
Florida StatePosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Elsa Grinding Into Cuba, As Florida Waits

MIAMI - Not much has changed in the latest advisory on Tropical Storm Elsa (2 a.m.) ELSA'S TOP WINDS remain at 65 miles per hour. THE STORM IS MOVING NW at 15 and is expected to lose some strength as it cuts across Central Cuba. A tropical storm warning remains...
Missouri Statekrcu.org

Discover Nature: Red, White, and Blue in Missouri

Discover Nature this week with red, white, and blue in Missouri. This week, in honor of Independence Day, we celebrate red, white, and blue in nature. Cardinal flowers bloom a fiery red in late summer, and attract hummingbirds, butterflies, and humans. These native plants are often found near water. Some crayfish even sport bright red hues.
Virginia StateDaily Progress

Exhibit rekindling the wonder of Virginia's Natural Bridge

A few months into the coronavirus pandemic, my partner and I decided to take a vacation. The parameters were strict: The location had to be accessible by car, close enough that a picnic lunch and dinner would get us through the day, and sufficiently rural that we wouldn’t be too dependent on the blessings of indoor plumbing. Given all that, Natural Bridge in Rockbridge County, at the southern end of the Shenandoah Valley, moved up my bucket list a few dozen slots.