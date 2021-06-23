Get To Know Your Dog Better With This On-Sale DNA Test Kit

(Science Magazine) Scientists have gained new insight into the epigenetic clock that controls how dogs age and have devised a new formula to pinpoint exactly how old that good boy or girl in your life is. Whether you have a pitbull, pug, or Pembroke Welsh corgi, your pup will reach puberty at around 10 months and will likely die before turning 20. Scientists have long known that dogs are susceptible to many of the same age-related diseases that we are, such as cancer, arthritis and heart disease. The researchers also devised a new way to calculate a dog’s age, but it’s arguably more complicated than simply multiplying by seven. To calculate the age, you’ll have to multiply the natural logarithm of your pup’s age by 16 and then add 31. Here’s the equation: 16 x ln (your dog’s age in human years) + 31. If you’re wondering why your 2-year-old dog clocks in at around 40 human years, it’s because his epigenetic clock ticks a bit faster than yours, but slows down as he ages. Here’s the scale: