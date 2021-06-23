Man facing possible charges after deadly boating incident in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A boat driver was arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated causing death following a deadly incident on the Missouri River.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest reports , troopers arrested 51-year-old Scotty Smallwood of Lohman, Missouri, shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.

An MSHP incident report says Smallwood was driving the boat on the Missouri River in Callaway County when the boat hit an unknown object in the water.

Both Smallwood and his passenger, 48-year-old Tanna Henson of Jefferson City, were thrown from the boat.

Henson hit the propeller and died shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday at University Hospital. Smallwood was also transported to University Hospital with moderate injuries.

Though arrested, Smallwood has not yet been charged in connection with the incident. A spokesman for MSHP Troop F told ABC 17 News an investigation is ongoing.

ABC 17 News obtained previous court records that show Smallwood was previously charged with driving while intoxicated in Oct. 2017 in Cole County. The probable cause statement said Smallwood refused to take a breath test and was unable to correctly perform other field sobriety tests.

Smallwood was also issued a traffic citation in Dec. 2020 in Callaway County for allegedly speeding between 15 and 19 mph above the limit in a construction zone.

