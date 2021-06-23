‘I am not a loan shark’: I loaned my sister $20K and she repaid me after two years with insane interest: 30%. What do I do?

Q. I currently live in New Jersey and I have a wife and a son who is 6 years of age. I own a home and I have a Roth IRA account, as well as some stock investments. On my stock investments, I filled out my beneficiary forms passing all my assets to my wife and son should anything happen to me. The home I own is in my wife and my name. Do I need to set up a separate trust if most of my assets pass through beneficiary designations?