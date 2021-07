Imagine the pandemic is finally over and you returned to the office. A colleague you haven’t caught up with for a long time walks up to say “Hi.” You pull a nearby chair and motion him to sit while a familiar voice booms in the hall: “What are you guys talking about? Can you email it and copy me?” This might sound like a scene from a dystopian movie, but, the truth is that employers actually have been able to invade the privacy of their employees in some ways during the pandemic, and this wasn't just for the ones working from home.